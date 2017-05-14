'Unprecedented' Global Ransom Attack Spreads to 150 Countries

WannaCrypt ransomware recorded by MalwareTech.com MalwareTech.com

“Media reports today have rightly praised the efforts of MalwareTech to tackle the Wannacry cyber attack,” The National Cyber Security Centre said in a statement on Saturday. “The NCSC has been working in collaboration with a number of organisations in the cyber security community, including MalwareTech and 2SEC4, to understand and mitigate the current Wannacry ransomware threat.”

Avast, an antivirus provider, reported on Saturday that a total of 126,000 computers in 104 countries had been infected by the ransomware program — called “WanaCrypt0r 2.0.” or WannaCry. How it spread so quickly is unknown, although it’s believed to have been through email phishing.

“No confirmation of attack origin yet but a lot of people are saying spam,” MalwareTech explained, whose domain purchase provided him the identifying metadata of the affected computers.

But not everyone was saved from forking over money to the hackers’ ransom demands.

According to Quartz, three accounts associated with the ransomware received 92 bitcoin payments, or about $26,408.

That the attack was potentially stymied is a relief to many, as the British government reported that U.K. hospitals were hit hard early during Friday’s cyberattack. Nearly all were operational again Saturday.

“In fact, 97 percent of the NHS trusts and hospitals and doctors are working as normal,” said British Interior Minister Amber Rudd after chairing the U.K. government’s crisis response team. “So the response has in fact been very good and that is due to the good work of the staff and the resilience that was already put in place.”

According to Rudd, 48 of 248 health service organizations went dark because of the cyberattack. Only six “have some limits on their business,” she added.

The cyberattack took control of any computer it infected and encrypted the information on it. It then demand a $300 payment to be made via Bitcoin in order for the user to regain access. More than 20 British hospitals and major institutions — including Nissan, FedEx, Russia’s Interior Ministry and German railway stations — were reportedly affected by the attack.

The identity of who was behind the malware was still unclear Saturday, but Europol’s European Cybercrime Centre said it was working with the impacted countries and with cybersecurity partners to defuse the situation and help victims.

The cyberattack affected customer information displays in Germany on Saturday. P. GOETZELT / AFP – Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Group of 7 (G7) countries — consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — said they were not going to be caught flatfooted again. The G7’s financial chiefs met in Bari, Italy, on Saturday, ahead of the G7 Summit at the end of the month, and reportedly focused on the crisis.