North Korea Missile Test 'Not Way to Sit Down' With Trump: Nikki Haley

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Sunday blasted North Korea’s latest missile test, saying it “is not the way to sit down” with President Trump.

Haley warned the U.S. would continue to “tighten the screws” on the isolated nation and said North Korean leader Kim-Jong UN was in a “state of paranoia.”

Her comments came hours after North Korea launched a ballistic missile that flew around 430 miles before crashing into the sea, U.S. and South Korean military officials said, in what appeared to be the latest missile test in defiance of United Nations sanctions.

The unidentified ballistic missile was launched at 5:27 a.m. Sunday Seoul time (4:27 p.m. Saturday ET), off Kusong north of the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, a South Korean military official told NBC News.

The U.N. envoy told ABC’s “This Week,” that the missile test appeared to be intended to send a message to South Korea and said North Korea’s missile program was “getting kind of close to home” for Russia.

Earlier on Sunday the White House press secretary’s office said in a statement that “North Korea has been a flagrant menace for far too long.”

The White House also suggested that Russia should be concerned. “With the missile impacting so close to Russian soil — in fact, closer to Russia than to Japan — the President cannot imagine that Russia is pleased,” the White House statement said.

