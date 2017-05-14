Mother Just Wants Answers in Daughter's 1994 Disappearance

An age-progressed photo of Cleashindra. National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Laurell called the police the next morning. They told her she needed to wait 24 hours to file a missing persons report.

At 5:00 p.m., Laurell filed the report, but she said she felt the police did not take her concerns very seriously.

The next day, she decided to conduct her own search in the wooded area across from the office where Clea worked.

Laurell and her husband also put up flyers to try to find anyone with information on their daughter’s whereabouts.

A few days later, the Pine Bluff Police Department started to get more involved in the search.

“We looked, we hunted, we spent months searching, but she is just gone and we don’t know how,” said Detective Lieutenant Terry Hopson, who has been on the case since Clea first went missing.

“We were told she walked out of that house at 8:30 p.m., but we have not been able to find a shred of physical evidence,” he told Dateline.

However, investigators say they do have more than one person of interest.

“We can’t rule anyone out,” said Detective Lt. Hopson. “We can’t even rule out that she left on her own… I don’t know how you just disappear.”

Laurell strongly believes that her daughter would not have decided to run away, “She didn’t even have a bank account or a cell phone.”

According to investigators, Clea’s employer, Dr. Larry Amos, is considered a person of interest.

“In this case, the last person who saw her was Amos,” said Detective Lieutenant Hopson. “But that doesn’t make him guilty.”

Laurell believes that Amos’s behavior after Clea’s disappearance seemed suspicious. “I don’t think he has done enough to eliminate himself as a suspect,” she said.

A day after Clea went missing, Amos left the state for a business trip.

According to Detective Lt. Hopson, police were initially granted full access to Amos’s home on his return, but then he got into a disagreement with another detective, who no longer works at the department. He then denied police access to search the home.

Police have not found any physical evidence that connects Amos or any other person to Clea’s disappearance.

Still, after working in the police force for 30-years, Detective Lt. Hopson is hopeful that this case will be solved.

“If somebody has harmed her, or taken her – there are very few times that somebody does something like that and doesn’t tell anybody,” he said.

For the Hall family, Clea’s disappearance has been very difficult. “It’s been hard on my whole family,” said Laurell. She was my only daughter. We have been frustrated with the police, but also guilt-ridden – maybe we didn’t do enough to protect her.”

As the years go by Laurell and her husband keep praying for answers. “We keep getting older, but we won’t die without knowing what happened to my daughter,” she said.

If you have information on Cleashindra’s case, you are urged to call the Pine Bluff Police Department at (870) 730-2090.