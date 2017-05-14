Macron Sworn In as Youngest French Leader Since Napoleon

CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / Reuters
In the days before the first-round of voting in April, a gunman
ambushed three Parisian police officers on the Champs-Elysees, killing one and wounding two others. ISIS claimed responsibility for the shooting and President Hollande said it was likely a terrorist attack.
The weeks following the inauguration ceremony will be tough as the new president prepares for June’s parliamentary elections, which have been dubbed the third round of the presidential vote.
Macron’s movement, renamed after his victory as “Republique En Marche!,” will try to win a majority to ensure he can push through legislation.
It will be Macron’s first test as president, as his new party currently holds no parliamentary seats.
