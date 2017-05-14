Macron Sworn In as Youngest French Leader Since Napoleon

Brigitte Macron arrives to attend the handover ceremony between her husband, French President-elect Emmanuel Macron, and outgoing President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, Sunday. CHRISTIAN HARTMANN / Reuters

In the days before the first-round of voting in April, a gunman

ambushed three Parisian police officers on the Champs-Elysees, killing one and wounding two others. ISIS claimed responsibility for the shooting and President Hollande said it was likely a terrorist attack.

The weeks following the inauguration ceremony will be tough as the new president prepares for June’s parliamentary elections, which have been dubbed the third round of the presidential vote.

Macron’s movement, renamed after his victory as “Republique En Marche!,” will try to win a majority to ensure he can push through legislation.

It will be Macron’s first test as president, as his new party currently holds no parliamentary seats.

French republican guards arrive at the Elysee Palace prior to the handover ceremony for New French President Emmanuel Macron, in Paris, France, Sunday.