'Cat Man of Aleppo' Forced to Start Again — From Scratch

Mohammad Alaa Aljaleel also cares for other stray animals — like these puppies. Courtesy of Mohammad Alaa Aljaleel

“Ernesto’s House” now has a new home in the countryside west of Aleppo. Aljaleel’s story has attracted followers from around the world thanks to media reports and his own

Facebook page.

Some people have donated money, others even organized fundraising events in the U.S. and Spain, all of which helped him rebuild.

He said that his friends “saw that I suffered a lot from this loss. They wanted to help me in any way.”

Aljaleel said caring for the animals put a lot of pressure on his personal life and he ended up separating from his wife; she and his two children now live in Turkey. He said he tries to visit them as frequently as possible.

“I hope my children one day will understand what their father was doing,” Aljaleel said. “And that the world will repay them with the same kindness and mercy I’ve given to these animals and humans in need.”

Mohammad Alaa Aljaleel and some of his cats in Aleppo, Syria. Hosam Katan / Reuters file

His new home outside Aleppo now has about 25 cats. But for Aljaleel and the people who visit it, it is more than just a cat sanctuary.

“It seeks to erase the war from children’s minds,” he said. “Caring for the cats is a gateway to bringing good will to the country and build it around being more merciful.”