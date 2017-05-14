Barry Manilow Cancels Shows 'on Doctor's Orders'

Singer Barry Manilow has cancelled two concerts in Los Angeles and Chicago due to sprained vocal chords, according to a statement posted on his Facebook Page.

The “Can’t Smile Without You” singer, 73, was due to play at The Forum in Los Angeles and Allstate Arena in Chicago this week but was forced to cancel both shows “on doctor’s orders.”

The statement confirmed that the concerts would be rescheduled and that tickets issued for the original dates would be honored.

“We’re terribly sorry for any inconvenience” the statement read, “but we look forward to seeing you very soon!”

The statement made no reference to shows in New York and Connecticut where Manilow is due to play later this week.

Manilow, who was born in New York, is currently on an international tour to promote his latest album “This is my town: Songs of New York.”

