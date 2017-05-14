Austria Heads for Election With Far-Right Making Gains

Former presidential candidate Norbert Hofer of the Austrian Freedom Party (FPO) who was rejected by Austrian voters last year. HEINZ-PETER BADER / Reuters

“It was the case from the first day onwards that there was a group within the OVP that wanted to work with us constructively … and then there were some who were less interested in this government succeeding. They have now prevailed within the OVP,” Kern said.

Although his party has been moving towards lifting a self-imposed ban on national coalitions with the FPO, Kern would not be drawn on whether it might go into government with the far right, as it already has in one of Austria’s nine provinces.

“A working relationship with the Freedom Party would be a novelty for the SPO and we will therefore now discuss that internally in a sensitive way,” Kern said, alluding to a deep split within the party on the issue.