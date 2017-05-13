Soldiers' Alleged Terror Links Raise Questions About Nazi Legacy

A cover of German magazine Spiegel shows Defense Minister Urseula von der Leyen. Der Spiegel

Tobias Lindner, a lawmaker with the opposition Green Party and a member of German Parliament’s defense committee, told NBC News that many unanswered questions remained.

“Why did it take the case of Franco A. to investigate the problem of right-wing extremism among members of the armed forces?” Lindner asked. “It is difficult to believe that this is just a lone wolf. I wouldn’t be surprised if more will come to light.”

The politician said the German military should invest more in leadership training and the political education of its soldiers, adding that more needs to be done to scrutinize applicants.

“Each right-wing extremist is one too many,” Lindner added.

Col. Boris Nannt, a spokesman for the German Defense Ministry, told reporters Wednesday that there was no indication that a wider network was involved in the Franco A. case. However, he confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

Nick Bailey reported from London. Carlo Angerer reported from Mainz, Germany.