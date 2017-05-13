Russian Fighter Jet Offers U.S. Plane a 'Greeting' From Just 20 Feet Away

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet. Sergey Venuavsky / AP file

It added that the fighter had been scrambled after “an air target approaching the Russian state border had been located … above Black Sea neutral waters.”

The statement said that the U.S. reconnaissance plane subsequently “changed its course to move away from the Russian border.”

Then on Friday morning, a P-8 Poseidon had another close encounter with an SU-27 over the Black Sea, about 120 miles southeast of Crimea, according to a U.S. military official.

Despite the fact the two aircraft came within approximately 45 feet of one another, the official said the incident was considered “safe and professional” — just like the close encounter on Tuesday.

Kunze highlighted that U.S. Navy aircraft and ships routinely interact with Russian vessels and aircraft in international territory.

However, 20 feet is extremely close and other encounters at much greater distances have been deemed unsafe and unprofessional by the U.S. military in the past.

Kunze said that distance is “only one of many variables considered when defining what is safe and professional.”

Speed, altitude, visibility and other factors are also taken into account.