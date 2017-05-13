Pope Francis Vows an Open Mind When Meeting Trump

ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE — Pope Francis on Saturday said he will withhold judgment of Donald Trump until the two have a chance to speak during the president’s visit to the Vatican next week.

During a news conference on board the papal plane, Francis said he would look for common ground at Wednesday’s meeting — the first between Trump and the leader of the world’s 1.2 billion Catholics.

“First of all, I never judge someone before I listen to the person. I can’t do that,” the pontiff said. “We will talk and things will come up … I will tell him what I think, he will tell me what he thinks, but I never wanted to judge someone before I listen to the person first.”

Francis also said he and Trump would find “doors that are not completely shut” to create conversation, but he declined to say if he thought the meeting could be used to soften Trump’s stance on certain issues.

While the pontiff has not directly criticized Trump, he has spoken out about some of his more controversial campaign promises, particularly his pledge to build a wall “and make Mexico pay for it.”

In February, Francis urged his congregation to “not raise walls but bridges, to not respond to evil with evil.”

“A Christian can never say, ‘I’ll make you pay for that,’ Never!,” the pope said at the time. “That is not a Christian gesture. An offense is overcome with forgiveness, by living in peace with everyone.”

Image: Donald Trump and Pope Francis Combo

