Pope Canonizes Children Who Saw Virgin Mary

A statue of Our Lady of Fatima is carried through a crowd of devotees attending the Holy Mass in Fatima, Saturday. MAURIZIO BRAMBATTI / EPA

Pope Francis’ trips abroad often have geopolitical or ecumenical undertones. But his visit to Fatima is purely religious.

“This is a special trip,” Pope Francis told journalists on board the flight to Portugal. “It is a voyage of prayer.”

While the prophecies refer to events of the twentieth century, the Pope drew parallels between the Virgin Mary’s century-old call for penance and reconciliation during World War I and today.

At a candle light vigil Friday, the pope told faithful to “tear down all walls and spread peace and justice.”

Pope Francis has become the fourth Pope to visit Fatima, after Paul VI, John Paul II and Benedict XVI, and will join millions of pilgrims who visit the site every year.

Portugal has boosted security ahead of the pontiff’s visit and has reinstated border controls restricting freedom of movement from other European states.

A candle light vigil held in Fatima, Portugal, on Friday. Claudio Lavagna/NBC News

Six thousand police officers patrolled the area and concrete blocks have been placed to protect the pilgrims.