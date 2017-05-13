North Korea Launches Projectile, U.S. Officials Say

North Korea launched a ballistic missile Sunday morning that flew around 430 miles, a South Korean military official said, in what appears to be the latest missile test in defiance of United Nations sanctions.

The unidentified ballistic missile was launched at 5:27 a.m. Seoul time (4:27 p.m. Saturday ET), off Kusong north of the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, a South Korean military official told NBC News.

The missile flew around 30 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary said.

U.S. officials said they were assessing the projectile launch. South Korea’s newly elected president, Moon Jae-in, has called for the national security council to meet on the matter, a presidential spokesperson said.

The apparent missile test comes after several missile tests this year. Late last month, North Korea launched what was believed to be a short-ranged ballistic missile, but the missile exploded just after launch.

There have been escalating tensions in the Korean peninsula over the North’s missile tests as well as the deployment in South Korea of the U.S. missile defense system known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan strongly protests the missile launch.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects the defence detachment on Jangjae Islet on Mu Islet located in the southernmost part of the waters off the southwest front, in this undated photo released by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 5, 2017. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korea has conducted five suspected nuclear tests, including two last year. The country has warned it

was ready to test an intercontinental ballistic missile “at any time” but has never launched such a missile.

The Trump administration in March declared a change in policy towards North Korea. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the “the policy of strategic patience has ended” during a visit to South Korea, in which he also said

military action could be on the table if North Korea elevates the threat of its weapons programs.

President Donald Trump in an interview with Reuters last month raised the possibility

of a “major, major conflict” with North Korea if other solutions don’t work.

Trump earlier this month

told Bloomberg that he would be open to meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un if it was under the right circumstances and appropriate to do so. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer later cited North Korea’s provocative actions and other factors and said “clearly the conditions are not there right now.”