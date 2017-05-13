North Korea Launches Projectile, U.S. Officials Say

North Korea launched a ballistic missile Sunday morning that flew around 430 miles, a South Korean military official said, in what appears to be the latest missile test in defiance of United Nations sanctions.

The unidentified ballistic missile was launched at 5:27 a.m. Seoul time (4:27 p.m. Saturday ET), off Kusong north of the North Korean capital of Pyongyang, a South Korean military official told NBC News.

The missile flew around 30 minutes and landed in the Sea of Japan, also known as the East Sea, Japan’s chief cabinet secretary said.

U.S. officials said they were assessing the projectile launch. South Korea’s newly elected president, Moon Jae-in, has called for the national security council to meet on the matter, a presidential spokesperson said.

The apparent missile test comes after several missile tests this year. Late last month, North Korea launched what was believed to be a short-ranged ballistic missile, but the missile exploded just after launch.

There have been escalating tensions in the Korean peninsula over the North’s missile tests as well as the deployment in South Korea of the U.S. missile defense system known as Terminal High Altitude Area Defense, or THAAD.

Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Japan strongly protests the missile launch.

