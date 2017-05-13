McCabe, Sen. Cornyn Among 8 Interviewed in FBI Search

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill on May 11, 2017 in Washington. Jim Watson / AFP – Getty Images

“I have the distinct privilege of serving 28 million Texans in the United States Senate, and that is where my focus remains,” Cornyn, who is majority whip in the Senate, said in the statement.

McCabe

has served for 20 years with the FBI and was appointed deputy director in 2016. He was made acting director of the agency after Comey was fired.

Garcia, an associate judge of the New York Court of Appeals, was nominated to that court by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in January of 2016 and confirmed a month later.

Garcia was U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York from 2005 to 2008, nominated by President George W. Bush. He previously served as an assistant U.S. attorney for the district, and also served as acting commissioner of the Immigration and Naturalization Service and assistant secretary for Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Hudson

made headlines in 2010 when the Virginia federal judge ruled that the Obamacare mandate requiring Americans to buy health insurance was unconstitutional.

In his 42-page opinion, Hudson concluded that the mandate “extends Commerce Clause powers beyond its current high watermark” and advocated for the lawsuit to continue moving through the courts. Two years later, the

U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of President Barack Obama, declaring the mandate is in line with Congress’ ability to levy taxes.

Fisher is a former assistant U.S. attorney general in charge of the Justice Department’s criminal division and is now a partner in Latham & Watkins’ Washington, D.C. office. If nominated and confirmed, she would be the first woman to lead the FBI.

Fisher was in charge of the criminal division of the Justice Department when lobbyist Jack Abramoff was prosecuted in a corruption case. When

he pleaded guilty to three counts Fisher said: “Government officials and government action are not for sale.”

Fisher also testified in support of Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, who

was confirmed in April to replace the late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Lee was made special agent in charge of the FBI’s Richmond division in 2014. He started his FBI career in December 1996, investigating public corruption and white-crime collar in San Diego, the

bureau said.

In 2005, he was promoted to the FBI’s Cyber Division before being transferred two years later to the Washington Field Office to supervise the financial crimes squad.