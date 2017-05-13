Have All Those Weekend Protests Made a Difference?

Alison Wolf of Richmond, Virginia, studies tobacco and nicotine at Virginia Commonwealth University. She said she wanted to stress that science is part of society’s mainstream. Maggie Fox / NBC News

“In order for these new social movements to have an effect, they have to find a way to cut across these boundaries.”

Dana Fisher agrees. A sociologist who also specializes in protest movements, Fisher

told the Washington Post that she feels “the resistance” is still going strong, but that organizers need to find a way to channel that energy into action.

“Are they really civically engaged, are they going to do something before the midterm election, or are they going to go back to watch TV?” she said. “The data we have collected so far suggest they are not going back to watching TV.”

Caroline Weinberg, one of three co-founders of April’s March for Science, said she still feels emboldened after the success of the march.

“Having hundreds of thousands of scientists and science supporters join together at 600 events around the world was a remarkable moment and sent a strong message that there are untapped groups of people who are just waiting to be mobilized,” she said.

She added that she and her fellow science activists are committed to building support across party lines.

“We truly believe that the need for science to inform policy is a nonpartisan issue,” Weinberg said. “That principle will continue to lie at the crux of what we do moving forward.”