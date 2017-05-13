EPA Allows Mine Company to Pursue Permits in Alaska

A 2007 file photo of the Pebble mine project test drilling in Bristol Bay, Alaska. AL Grillo / AP

“I think the public is in no danger of seeing genuine environmental protection diminished,” he said. “We’re simply asking for a more efficient process.”

Environmental groups see the Pebble agreement as potentially giving a go-ahead to industry to challenge EPA actions or to seek permits about which they previously might have been uncertain.

“It obviously sends a psychological message to big mining companies that if they were nervous about getting permits in the past … that this is their golden opportunity to get their mine through the process,” said Brett Hartl, government affairs director for the Center for Biological Diversity environmental group.

Critics of the Pebble settlement called it a backdoor deal and a slap in the face to residents of the region who petitioned the EPA in hopes of securing environmental protections.

Tom Collier, CEO of the Pebble partnership, said his company was committed to “due process.”

“It’s a day for Pebble Mine to really have a new start,” Collier said.

Court documents showed the two sides had been exploring ways to resolve the case since August, when Obama was still in office.

Jason Metrokin, CEO of Bristol Bay Native Corporation, said in a release that the settlement “calls into question how serious the EPA is about following its mission and fulfilling the purposes of the Clean Water Act.”

Representatives of tribal organizations and others in the Bristol Bay region on Thursday expressed concern that protections they had been seeking could be wiped away.

Norman Van Vactor, with the Bristol Bay Economic Development Corporation, said the next phase of challenges to the project could include additional legal fights and “standing in front of bulldozers.”