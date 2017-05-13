Drug Policy U-Turn Could Back Long Sentences

Jon Schuppe and Phil McCausland

On Friday, Sessions rescinded two key Holder memos — one telling prosecutors to show lenience for low-level nonviolent drug offenders, and a second, from 2014, restricting the use of a law that toughened sentences for repeat offenders.

Any prosecutor who seeks to deviate from the new policy, Sessions said, must get permission from a supervisor, in writing.

Session said his directives “place great confidence in our prosecutors and supervisors to apply them in a thoughtful and disciplined manner, with the goal of achieving just and consistent results in federal cases.”

“If you are a drug trafficker, we will not look the other way,” Sessions said at a press conference Friday.

Critics said Sessions was limiting prosecutors’ discretion to seek punishment they felt fit the crime.

Holder responded with a sharply critical statement. “These reversals will be both substantively and financially ruinous, setting the Department back on a track to again spending one third of its budget on incarcerating people, rather than preventing, detecting, or investigating crime,” he said.

Brett Tolman, who served as United States Attorney for Utah under President George W. Bush and President Obama, said the Sessions memo “pulls U.S. Attorney offices back into that mentality or atmosphere where we thought we didn’t have a choice, and didn’t have any other option, but to charge the highest provable offense, regardless of what the very telling circumstances of your prosecution.”

He recalled as an example a pregnant woman who agreed to drive a friend’s car across the country, not realizing a secret compartment was loaded with methamphetamine. She was arrested in Utah, and despite having no criminal history, and knowing nothing about the drug operation she unwittingly helped, received a sentence of more than 10 years in prison.

“That’s exorbitant,” Tolman said.

From 2016:

As Drug Sentencing Debate Rages, ‘Ridiculous’ Sentences Persist

The increased use of the sentencing enhancement for repeat offenders is also risky, Tolman said. He said the law is written to include prior state-level convictions, which opens offenders up to unfairly harsh penalties.

A U.S. Sentencing Commission analysis of the enhancement statute, known as an 851, found that it was used disproportionately against black drug offenders.

Several civil rights groups blasted Sessions’ move. The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund said Sessions had “turned back the clock on our criminal justice system, ensuring it will continue to disproportionately punish Black people.” The American Civil Liberties Union said Sessions was asking prosecutors to return to policies that “have already cost us too much.”

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions instructed prosecutors to pursue stricter punishments for drug trade crimes. Michael Reynolds / EPA

Douglas Berman, a law professor and sentencing expert at The Ohio State University, pointed out that the Sessions memo should not come as a surprise, because it reflects policies that Trump campaigned on, and ones Sessions has favored.

“My sense is that Sessions will not only be proud of this change back to what had been the pre-Holder tradition, but he will likely work harder to ensure it’s implemented and enforced effectively around the country,” Berman said.

He emphasized that prosecutors still have the ability to seek shorter sentences in some circumstances, particularly if an offender has agreed to cooperate with investigators. And revised sentencing guidelines give judges some leeway too.

Berman also stressed that many prosecutors are happy to see the new direction — even if it is an old one. There were “plenty of factions” in the Justice Department who were troubled by Holder’s approach, Berman said.

That included members of the National Association of Assistant U.S. Attorneys, whose former president, Steve Cook, is now one of Sessions’ top advisers. The organization put out a statement Friday praising Sessions’ memo.

“The new guidance announced by Attorney General Sessions will restore the tools that Congress intended Assistant U.S. Attorneys to have at their disposal to prosecute drug traffickers and dismantle drug trafficking enterprises,” the group said.