Drug Policy U-Turn Could Back Long Sentences

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Jon Schuppe and Phil McCausland

On Friday, Sessions rescinded two key Holder memos — one telling prosecutors to show lenience for low-level nonviolent drug offenders, and a second, from 2014, restricting the use of a law that toughened sentences for repeat offenders.

Any prosecutor who seeks to deviate from the new policy, Sessions said, must get permission from a supervisor, in writing.

Session said his directives “place great confidence in our prosecutors and supervisors to apply them in a thoughtful and disciplined manner, with the goal of achieving just and consistent results in federal cases.”

“If you are a drug trafficker, we will not look the other way,” Sessions said at a press conference Friday.

Critics said Sessions was limiting prosecutors’ discretion to seek punishment they felt fit the crime.

Holder responded with a sharply critical statement. “These reversals will be both substantively and financially ruinous, setting the Department back on a track to again spending one third of its budget on incarcerating people, rather than preventing, detecting, or investigating crime,” he said.

Brett Tolman, who served as United States Attorney for Utah under President George W. Bush and President Obama, said the Sessions memo “pulls U.S. Attorney offices back into that mentality or atmosphere where we thought we didn’t have a choice, and didn’t have any other option, but to charge the highest provable offense, regardless of what the very telling circumstances of your prosecution.”

He recalled as an example a pregnant woman who agreed to drive a friend’s car across the country, not realizing a secret compartment was loaded with methamphetamine. She was arrested in Utah, and despite having no criminal history, and knowing nothing about the drug operation she unwittingly helped, received a sentence of more than 10 years in prison.

“That’s exorbitant,” Tolman said.

From 2016:

As Drug Sentencing Debate Rages, ‘Ridiculous’ Sentences Persist

The increased use of the sentencing enhancement for repeat offenders is also risky, Tolman said. He said the law is written to include prior state-level convictions, which opens offenders up to unfairly harsh penalties.

A U.S. Sentencing Commission analysis of the enhancement statute, known as an 851, found that it was used disproportionately against black drug offenders.

Several civil rights groups blasted Sessions’ move. The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund said Sessions had “turned back the clock on our criminal justice system, ensuring it will continue to disproportionately punish Black people.” The American Civil Liberties Union said Sessions was asking prosecutors to return to policies that “have already cost us too much.”

Image: US Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

49 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Vaccine Debate Vexes Ski Resort Town
Read More»
59 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Designer Herrera's Nephew Murdered in Venezuela: Reports
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Pope Canonizes Children Who Saw Virgin Mary
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»