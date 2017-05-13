DHS Wants Criminal Histories of Haitians Seeking to Stay in U.S.

People wait for relief aid to be unloaded from a Dutch navy ship, after Hurricane Matthew hit Jeremie, Haiti on Oct. 16, 2016. CARLOS GARCIA RAWLINS / Reuters

Haitian-born New York City Council member Mathieu Eugene said Temporary Protected Status recipients who have come to his office are looking for an extension on the program, “because they are people who are working hard every single today to provide for themselves and their families and consider it the fabric of the United States.”

The Associated Press was the first to report the DHS’ request for criminal data of the Haitian community based on inter-agency emails they obtained. The report found that career officials appeared to struggle to find the type of information Kelly was requesting

“We should also find any reports of criminal activity by any individual with (Temporary Protected Status). Even though it’s only a snapshot and not representative of the entire situation, we need more than ‘Haiti is really poor’ stories,” wrote Kathy Nuebel-Kovarick, who began her new role April 2 heading immigration policy at U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), an agency within DHS.

Previously, Kovarick constructed immigration policy under Sen. Chuck Grassley — working closely with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ staff when he was a senator.

Ira Mehlman, media director at the restrictionist Federation for American Immigration Reform, said Temporary Protected Status originally had some merit, but he questions what the program has become.

“You know the T in TPS stands for temporary. But you know people just keep extending their stay here in the United States long past any reasonable time frame after the triggering event,” Mehlman said.

The director of USCIS James McCament recommended in April that Sec. Kelly not fully extend Temporary Protected Status status for Haitians because he said conditions have improved significantly. That recommendation has received its share of criticism from lawmakers and advocacy groups.

McCament’s agency sent a vastly different report about the conditions in Haiti in December when they said housing shortages, a cholera epidemic, limited medical care, economic concerns, food insecurity and security threats still remained a problem in the country. Haiti was rocked by Hurricane Matthew in October, just weeks after Trump appealed to voters in Miami.

Then-Secretary of State John Kerry recommended Temporary Protected Status be extended.