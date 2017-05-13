Deer Crashes Through Family's Door During Dinner

A Texas family had just sat down for dinner when an uninvited guest burst through the front door of their McKinney home.

And it was all caught on camera.

Watch: Deer Crashes Through McKinney Family’s Door

Jeffrey Stubbe, who lives in the Stonebridge Ranch neighborhood, told NBC DFW his family was getting ready to have dinner when a deer bolted through their front door.

“This deer comes crashing through the storm door and right into our living room, leaving blood all over our floor and traumatizing my 11-year-old. Crazy!” Stubbe said in an email to NBC DFW.

After a short stumble, the deer eventually made its way back toward the front door and escaped, leaving behind one startled family and a terrified dog.

Stubbe said a responding police officer told him several other neighbors had recently called animal control. He later learned animal control officers secured the deer. A spokesperson for the city says the deer was taken to a shelter but did not survive.

Dog Finds Human Skull

“We’ve lived here for 13 years and have never seen a deer,” Stubbe said. “We’ve seen bobcats and coyotes, but never a deer.”

“Absolutely the most bizarre occurrence ever!!”