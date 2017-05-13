Countries Scramble to Fight Malware Ransom Attack

The cyberattack affected customer information displays in Germany on Saturday. P. GOETZELT / AFP – Getty Images

Meanwhile, the Group of 7 (G7) countries — consisting of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States — said they were not going to be caught flatfooted again. The G7’s financial chiefs met in Bari, Italy, on Saturday, ahead of the G7 Summit at the end of the month, and reportedly focused on the crisis.

“We recognize that cyber incidents represent a growing threat for our economies and that appropriate economy-wide policy responses are needed,” the G7 said in a statement.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin was in attendance and confirmed that cybersecurity would continue to be a main talking point for the world’s seven most advanced economies.

“This is a reminder to all of us of the importance and focus on cyber security,” Mnuchin said, according to Reuters. “We had this on the agenda today, we were speaking about it, I think people felt so strongly about it that we agreed to keep it on the agenda for the next few sessions.”

MalwareTech agreed that such vigilance is necessary.

“One thing that is very important to note is our sinkholing only stops this sample and there is nothing stopping them removing the domain check and trying again, so it’s incredibly important that any unpatched systems are patched as quickly as possible,” he said.