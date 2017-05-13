Archaeologists Make Stunning Find — at Least 17 Mummies

Egyptian Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Enany (center) speaks to the media in front of mummies following their discovery in catacombs in the Touna el-Gabal district of the Minya province on May 13, 2017 in central Egypt. Khaled Desouki / AFP – Getty Images

“It’s the first human necropolis to be found here in Tuna al-Gabal,” Antiquities Minister Khaled al-Anani told reporters at the site, some 135 miles south of Cairo. The mummies were elaborately preserved therefore likely belong to officials and priests, he said.

The new discovery also includes six sarcophagi, two clay coffins, two papyri written in demotic script as well as a number of vessels, he said.

The necropolis, which is about 8 yards below ground level, dates back to the Late Period of Ancient Egypt and the Greco-Roman period, the minister noted.

Pointing to the edges of the necropolis where legs and feet of other mummies could be seen, the minister said that the find “will be much bigger,” as work is currently in only a preliminary stage.

The discovery comes as Egypt struggles to revive its tourism sector, partially driven by antiquities sightseeing, which was hit hard by political turmoil since the 2011 uprising.