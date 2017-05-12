Woman Tried to Drive Rep. Off Road for Health Care Vote

Image: Rep. David Kustoff

Rep. David Kustoff, R-Tenn., participates in the House Financial Services Committee meeting to organize for the 115th Congress on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. Bill Clark / CQ-Roll Call via Getty

The Weakley County Sherriff’s Department first reported the incident on Thursday. No one at the sheriff’s department could be reached for comment. A spokesperson for Capitol Police declined comment.

Kustoff’s office declined to speak about the incident.

Kustoff voted for the American Health Care Act and posted a statement in support of the bill on his website.

“I voted for the American Health Care Act because our current health care system is failing Tennesseans,” he wrote in the May 4 statement, the day the House of Representatives passed the bill. “We promised the American people we would repeal and replace Obamacare, and today, the House voted to keep our word and provide relief.”

