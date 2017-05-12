Three teens arrested for eight armed robberies in Macon

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Three teens are in jail, charged with robbing eight Macon businesses over the course of a few weeks.

Terrica Vinson, 19, Travon Howard, 18, and Deiondre Howard, 19, were taken into custody on Thursday. They are accused of walking into multiple businesses and threatening store clerks with a handgun in order to steal money.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office worked with the U.S. Marshals Southeastern Regional Fugitive Task Force to make the arrests. Investigators made a break in the case Thursday when they discovered the one of the suspects had the same clothes on in separate robberies and the same car was being driven.

Bibb County Sheriff David Davis said in a statement, “We can be grateful that this crime spree was ended before another innocent store clerk risked death for a few dollars in a cash drawer.”

Before being arrested Thursday, Vinson’s vehicle was spotted at a local business. The sheriff’s office says Vinson called the same store later in the day to inquire about an item and then headed back to the store with Travon and Deiondre Howard.

When they arrived at the store, Bibb deputies and U.S. Marshals were waiting, and arrested them.

The three teens are in jail without bond. Investigators are looking to see if they are involved in any other robberies.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the teens committed armed robberies at these locations:

Ultra-Shoes – 1358 Gray Highway – April 27, 2017

Subway – 3001 Vineville Avenue – April 28, 2017

Econo Lodge – 1990 Riverside Drive – April 29, 2017

Subway – 630 North Avenue – April 30, 2017

Baymont Inn & Suites – 3680 Riverside Drive – May 8, 2017

Sally’s Beauty Supply – 1485 Gray Highway – May 10, 2017

Family Dollar – 2584 Rocky Creek Road – May 10, 2017

Subway – 2630 Emery Highway – May 11, 2017