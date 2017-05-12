SoCal Teen Reports Shark Bite, Skeptics Hear Cry of 'Wolf'

Surfer Sophia Raab, 18, suffered a leg wound while surfing near Los Angeles. Raab’s claim the wound was the result of a shark bit set the surfing world abuzz. Sophia Raab

Among the dozens posting about the episode was a user named “Kelly Slater.” The note drew special attention because not only is Slater a local resident, but he is considered by many to be pro surfing’s all-time greatest champion. (Surfline’s operators said Slater is a regular on their site and they believe he posted the comment on Raab.)

“Could this perhaps be a fin cut?” Slater asked, referring to a relatively common injury where surfers are cut by the skegs, or bottom fins, that help turn their boards. “No teeth marks and her fin is missing from her board. Wouldn’t there be teeth marks from the other jaw somewhere and some ragged slices?”

Similar questions about the suspected attack were also raised by Ralph Collier, founder of the Shark Research Committee and a leading authority on man-shark encounters. Collier told NBC News that Raab’s stitched-up leg had none of the attributes he has seen over half a century examining photos of shark bites, which typically leave crescent-shaped wounds, formed by a series of punctures.

“This was a straight line meeting another straight line at a 90-degree angle,” Collier said, also noting that the fin off the bottom of Raab’s board was missing. He said he would like to get more detail about the incident and the teenager’s injury but already believes “that is not a shark.”

Despite Raab’s youth and her doctor’s opinion that she had been bitten, many of those commenting online were less than merciful. “She is looking for 15 minutes of fame,” said one. “She is just an unfortunate victim of her surfboard fin. People want to be dramatic and get attention in this world. What a shame.”

Another writer speculated that the victim initially believed she had suffered a shark bite and when that became less clear she “just was too scared or embarrassed to stop it right then,” adding: “Kids make mistakes.”

But Raab also had her defenders, including one woman who called the online critics “heartless,” adding, “This is a real injury that happened to a real person, who is simply reciting what her doctor told her happened. If you disagree with her doctor, take it up with him but don’t tell an 18-year-old injured girl she’s scamming people.”

The teenager struck a similar note in an interview with NBC News. She said her critics didn’t know the full story and that she had been told that the break in her surfboard’s fin looked to some who had examined it like the work of a shark.

“I am not trying to antagonize anyone or make it seem like surfing is more dangerous than it really is,” Raab said. “I am just trying to recover… I don’t feel there is a reason for the nasty and derogatory messages I am getting.”

Raab acknowledged that, after the fierce blowback, she reduced her Gofundme.com request from $15,000 to $10,000. She said she made the change because she was “pressured by the negativity, people saying I was trying to raise money for personal use, which was far from the truth.”

Dr. Bert Mandelbaum speaks with KNBC about surfer Sophia Raab’s injury May 5, 2017. KNBC

Mandelbaum said he considers all the discussion about the cause of Raab’s injury overblown. The doctor said he still believes it is “an odds on probability” that his patient suffered a shark bite. He said the diagnosis was the conservative one to make medically, because he wanted to make sure he treated the surfer for any possible infection. He said the important thing now is that Raab recover, which he said she appears to be doing nicely.

The teenager said it will be difficult to stay out of the water for two months, as she has been ordered. “I am not going to give up and kind of fall into a pit of despair,” Raab said. “I am going to pull through.”

Experts have not offered a clear explanation for the spate of shark encounters in Southern California. Populations of great white sharks are believed to be rebounding, since protections were placed on the creatures in recent years. But no one has an authoritative count on the number of great whites in local waters.

The number of attacks along the Pacific Coast has increased. In the entire 20th century, through 1999, there were 108 confirmed incidents from the state of Washington to the Mexican border, said Collier of the Shark Research Committee. In the first 17 years of the new millennium, there already have been 95 attacks.

“Our problem right now really relates to population dynamics,” said Collier. “You have a very large increase in surfers, swimmers, divers and kayakers. And you therefore increase the chance for an interaction between a shark and a person… We are inserting ourselves into that ecosystem and so now we put ourselves in danger.”