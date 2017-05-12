Miss Macon raising money for children and education with golf tourney

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – For the fifth year, Miss Macon is teeing off to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network, A Soldier’s Child and the Miss Macon Scholarship fund.

Executive Director of Miss Macon, April Montgomery, came on 41Today to talk about the event.

The Teeing Off for Children & Education Golf Tournament is a lot of fun! The competition is lax and there are multiple prizes for first, second, third, and last place. There is also a longest drive and closest to pin competition.

The tournament is Tuesday, May 23 at Cannongate at Healy Point in Macon.

Breakfast and registration is at 7:30 a.m. and the tournament starts at 9 a.m. The cost is $100 per person and $320 per team of four. The cost includes raffle tickets and two meals.

For more information and to register, visit http://missmacon.org.