Milledgeville adds new company, new manufacturing jobs

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – More jobs are heading Milledgeville’s way.

Falcon Global Acquisitions is a private equity firm that bought the old Rheem manufacturing plant on Roberson Mill Road.

“In a few months, this is going to be packed with people,” said Falcon Global Acquisitions Managing Partner Louis Velazquez.

They’re setting up Horton Global Industries to produce a special kind of housing.

Rob Horton says it would be packed with the possibility of nearly 1,500 jobs.

“In a way that we could form a symbiotic relationship going forward that not only benefits us but benefits Baldwin County as we go forward,” said Horton.

The former air conditioning plant seems to go on forever–with nearly 500,000 square feet of space.

“There’s all sorts of jobs that have to go to make a community function, and we’re hoping to the manufacturing jobs, make our people here for long term, build up that skilled labor, and make them part of this community because that’s what Baldwin County really needs,” said Horton.

The special type of housing is part of what the entrepreneurs say is the future.

“It’s going to innovate and change how construction is done today,” said Velazquez.

“We developed a composite material that’s proprietary to us that allows us to create a home that is termite proof, fire proof, water proof, mold proof, and can be set up with a crew of two people as quick as four to seven business days,” said Horton.

All that production takes people, and that’s why they’re happy to help Milledgeville.

“Knowing the backdrop of what happened and how many people lost their jobs in manufacturing, left the community, we thought it was a good fit,” said Velazquez.

Velazquez says they will renovate the building and start bringing in the machines they need soon.

They could be ready to hire as soon as six weeks from now.

He thanked Matt Poyner with the Development Authority of Milledgeville & Baldwin County for the partnership.