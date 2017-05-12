Michelle Obama Skewers Trump's School Lunch Decision

Former first lady Michelle Obama took aim at a Trump administration decision to delay federal rules aimed at making school lunches healthier.

Speaking at an annual health conference in Washington, D.C., Obama said more nutritious school lunches are important since millions of kids eat federally subsidized school breakfast and lunch. Without mentioning President Donald Trump, she said parents should stop and “think about why someone is OK with your kids eating crap.”

Michelle Obama Sits Down With Oprah Winfrey

“If we want to make this country great, our kids need to be healthy,” Obama said. “Not some, but all.”

In one of his first major actions, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue said the department will delay an upcoming requirement to reduce the amount of sodium in school meals.

Purdue said he’ll also keep issuing waivers to a regulation requiring that more whole grains be served at schools.

“You want to talk about nanny state and government intervention, well, ‘you just buy the food and be quiet and you don’t need to know what is in it,'” Obama said. “That is essentially what a move like this is saying to you moms.”

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP

Obama said if Americans want to make the country great again, children in the United States need to be healthy.

“It’s not politics, it’s parenting,” Obama said.

As first lady, Obama led a nationwide effort to reduce childhood obesity with her “Let’s Move” initiative. She vowed to continue fighting for a healthier America.

“You’ve got me as a partner for as long as I can be of use,” she added.

Watch: “Evolution of Mom Dancing: Part 2”

President Bill Clinton, supermodel Cindy Crawford, actress Gabrielle Union and celebrity chef Rocco DiSpirito also spoke at the annual event.

Copyright Associated Press / NBC Chicago