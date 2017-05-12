Massive Cyberattack Hits English Hospitals, Spanish Firm

More than a dozen hospitals in England were targeted by ransomware Friday amid an apparent large-scale cyberattack that may have ensnared companies worldwide, including FedEx and Spain’s largest telecom company.

At least 16 National Health Service organizations were affected, officials said, although patients’ medical information did not appear to be compromised. Related computer systems in Scotland and Wales may also have been affected, according to reports.

“At this stage we do not have any evidence that patient data has been accessed,” NHS Digital, a division of NHS England, said in a statement.

The extent of the attack was not immediately known Friday.

In a statement to NBC News, FedEx said that “like many other companies, FedEx is experiencing interference with some of our Windows-based systems caused by malware. We are implementing remediation steps as quickly as possible.”

The Memphis, Tennessee-based global delivery company did not immediately say whether a ransom was demanded for return of their computers’ functions.

Some English hospitals tweeted that they were taking precautionary measures to protect patients, while doctors’ offices tweeted problems obtaining patients’ files.

NHS England blamed malicious software known as Wanna Decryptor for infecting computers. It’s an encryption-based ransomware that locks a computer unless money is paid to gain access.

Sometimes, it works: Last year, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center forked over $17,000 to hackers who used ransomware.

The IT systems of NHS sites were reportedly bombarded by pop-up messages Friday demanding such a ransom, and purported screenshots showed the cyber attacker asking for “$300 worth of bitcoin” — a form of digital currency — to be sent to a certain online address.

Spanish telecom giant Telefonica said in a statement that a “cybersecurity incident” occurred Friday that affected the computers at its Madrid headquarters, but it was unclear whether it is linked to the attack in England.

A Telefonica spokesman told Reuters that a window appeared on its computers also demanding a bitcoin payment in order to regain control.

Spain’s National Cryptology Centre confirmed that an attack had been launched “against various organizations” in the country through their Windows systems, and other companies were taking preventative measures.