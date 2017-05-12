Local flower shops prepare for Mother’s Day weekend

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Nothing says ‘Mom, I love you’ like a bouquet of flowers–that’s what Florists at Lawrence Mayer in downtown say.

Owner Jon Mayer and other floral shop owners across town are preparing the hundreds of orders they’ve received coming in for Mother’s Day weekend.

Mayer says because she may not get them everyday, that’s what makes flowers a truly special gift.

“It’s a special occasion and it’s something she can’t get every day of the week and the great thing is she can have it in the house for a week or more and think of you.”

Mayer says on Friday alone, they’ve gotten 160 orders and they’re expecting plenty more to pour in as Sunday approaches.