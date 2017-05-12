Kids Who Catholics Believe Foretold WWII, Rise of Communism to Become Saints

A pilgrim walks on her knees in Fatima, Portugal, on Thursday. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP – Getty Images

According to the prophecies written down by Lucia, the first vision the children saw was one of hell and came with a call to prayer and conversion, which if not heeded would lead to another world war.

The second was that Russia would “spread her errors” throughout the world if people did not turn to God.

It wasn’t until 2000 that the Vatican disclosed the long-awaited third secret, describing it as a prediction of the 1981 assassination attempt of Pope John Paul II.

John Paul II had credited the Virgin Mary with saving his life and one of the bullets fired at him was placed in the crown of a statue of her in Fatima.

Lucia died in 2005 and is currently on the track for beatification, the first step towards becoming a saint. However, the process could not start until after her death.

Visitors at the Fatima Sanctuary on Thursday. PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP – Getty Images