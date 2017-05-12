How Moving Often Helped One Student Pick the Right School

Courtesy Rory Crofton

My parents’ style

Having had this experience of moving around so much, I was used to being told, “this is where we’re living; this is where we’re going; you’re going to go school here.”

So when it came to college, I was at a loss at what to do with all this freedom of choice. My parents sat down with me and helped me go through some places, trying to find ones that stood out, and [Brandeis] seemed like a good fit.

My advice

On applications, try to present your true self. Don’t think that admissions people reading your application are necessarily looking for a particular answer. They’re looking at the bigger picture. Sell yourself, of course, but don’t write things just to try to impress them.

When you’re picking out schools, don’t be afraid to go out of your comfort zone in terms of finding a school that might be a little bit further away from home. Look for a school that might challenge you in ways that you might not have known.