China Eyes a $1 Trillion New 'Silk Road' — but U.S. Isn't Along for the Ride

“China’s infrastructure investments in other countries will eventually have good returns, and good relations will be established with these countries, so it’s worth it,” added Yao Yaodong, 25, who works at a venture capital firm.

But Li Xiaomin, 28, a human resources worker, disagreed.

“I beg to differ regarding investing in other countries, because I believe it’s better to use the money for our country,” Li said.

However, the country’s children are being taught to embrace the “new Silk Road.”

The government’s Belt and Road fever has resulted in the China Daily releasing a children’s bedtime story video called

“The Belt and Road Initiative.”

In part, it runs: “Once upon a time, several routes led from China to Central Asia to Europe. It was called the Silk Road. … Ships traveled from China through Southeast Asia to Africa, and they’d bring things back to China like giraffes. … China’s president, Xi Jinping, proposed making new routes like the old routes. But even bigger. It’s called the Belt and Road Initiative.”

