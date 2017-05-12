China Eyes a $1 Trillion New 'Silk Road' — but U.S. Isn't Along for the Ride

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Image: Meng Xiangwu

Meng Xiangwu, 30, is a courier in Beijing, China. Eric Baculinao / NBC News

“China’s infrastructure investments in other countries will eventually have good returns, and good relations will be established with these countries, so it’s worth it,” added Yao Yaodong, 25, who works at a venture capital firm.

But Li Xiaomin, 28, a human resources worker, disagreed.

“I beg to differ regarding investing in other countries, because I believe it’s better to use the money for our country,” Li said.

However, the country’s children are being taught to embrace the “new Silk Road.”

The government’s Belt and Road fever has resulted in the China Daily releasing a children’s bedtime story video called

“The Belt and Road Initiative.”

In part, it runs: “Once upon a time, several routes led from China to Central Asia to Europe. It was called the Silk Road. … Ships traveled from China through Southeast Asia to Africa, and they’d bring things back to China like giraffes. … China’s president, Xi Jinping, proposed making new routes like the old routes. But even bigger. It’s called the Belt and Road Initiative.”

Dawn Liu and Sami Tseng contributed to this report.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Florida Man Crashes Into Fire Hydrant and Drowns
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Current and Former FBI Officials Dispute Trump Account of Comey Dinner
Read More»
7 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Feds Halt New Drilling on Pipeline After Spill Into Ohio Wetland
Read More»
﻿
More News»
More News»