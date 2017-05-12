CGTC Women’s Basketball Team hosting all girls summer camp

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – There’s a great opportunity for girls to touch up on their basketball skills before the next school year starts.

The CGTC Women’s Basketball Team is hosting an all girls camp for ages 8-17.

Even girls without basketball experience are welcome! Coach Tony Harris came on 41Today to talk about the camp. He said campers will be taught all aspects of the game plus have lots of fun!

The camp is July 18-20 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Walker Arena on the CGTC campus in Warner Robins.

The cost is $65 per camper and $5 extra each day for lunch.

To register, visit http://cgtctitans.com.

