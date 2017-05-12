Bail-Bond System Exploits Poor and Undermines Justice: ACLU Report

A bail bonds service situated in a mobile home in Wilmington, Ohio on January 19, 2017. Andrew Spear / The Washington Post via Getty Images file

Representatives of the American Bail Coalition, which represents bail-bond companies, did not return messages seeking comment.

While cash bail is a cornerstone of the American criminal justice system, its use has increased dramatically in the past two decades, the report said. When people get stuck in jail for being unable to post bond, they are more likely to plead guilty to charges they didn’t commit, just to return to their jobs and families.

The report, titled “Selling Off Our Freedom,” is dotted with examples, culled from press reports, of bail gone awry: A Baltimore man who beat his 2008 criminal charge

but is still paying off a bondsman; a Seattle man who was turned down by a bondsman and spent 41 days in jail; a San Francisco man whose case was dismissed but still owes a bond company $6,000.

It also repeats the tale of Sandra Bland, the 28-year-old Illinois woman arrested during a 2015 Texas traffic stop who was then

found dead in her jail cell after failing to post bail.

Those stories, the report’s authors wrote, are the real-world consequences of an industry that doesn’t get enough regulatory attention and often lobbies lawmakers to block reforms.