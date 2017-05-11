White House Takes Flak for Letting Russian State Media Into Oval Office

President Donald Trump meets with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, second left, at the White House on May 10, 2017. Fourth from right is Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak. Russian Foreign Ministry Photo / AP

Administration officials dismissed any security concerns, saying that Lavrov’s entourage went through the typical visitor screening process and that the White House is routinely swept for listening devices. But security experts said that the risk was real, if remote.

“The thing to bear in mind is that Tass is not some independent news organization,” David Cohen, former deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency, told NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell on Thursday. “Tass is an instrument of the Russian state and whoever was behind the equipment is an employee of the Russian government.”

“I hope that the folks in the Oval Office were practicing good security hygiene, and were keeping an eye on what was going on,” Cohen added.