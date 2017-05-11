'Volatile' U.K. Election Is New Brexit Battleground as Voters Eye Revenge

Trevor Byrne Carolina Reid / for NBC news

Trevor Byrne, a bus driver, said Hoey — who won by around 12,000 votes in the last election — had “a good reputation as a local MP” which could count in her favor. “I haven’t voted for her before and I won’t now, but I hear she’s been a good representative,” he said.

If current polling trends continue, experts agree there is little chance that cross-party voting will have much effect on the outcome of Britain’s general election.

“A lot of very unusual circumstances make this election quite hard to understand, but not impossible to predict,”political scientist Prosser said. “Some things don’t change, for example the perception of party leaders and whether they are competent.”

He said May’s mantra promising “strong and stable leadership” is a “clever phrase that will strike a chord with a lot of people and resonate quite well at a time of uncertainty.”

However, Curtice said the situation could change if May’s poll lead crumbles between now and June 8.

“If the polls putting the Conservatives on as much as 48 percent are right, then there’s nothing anyone can do about it,” he said. “Even if everybody voted tactically, May’s lead would be unassailable. If the lead narrows, we would begin to see that tactical voting could make quite a difference. If the lead is below 10 percentage points then it starts to affect the outcome.”

He added: “If May ends up with a majority of only 20-30 [seats in the House of Commons — compared to her current 17] then her whole project has failed.”

British Prime Minister Theresa May on the campaign trail earlier this month. Peter Byrne / AP