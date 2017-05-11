Trump 'Weighing' Visit to FBI Headquarters

After his controversial firing of Director James Comey, President Donald Trump may soon visit FBI headquarters in an apparent attempt to boost morale, his spokesperson said.

Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Thursday on CBS’ “This Morning” that “it’s very likely,” Trump will go to the headquarters “in the next few days.”

On Wednesday, Huckabee Sanders said, “the president will be meeting with Acting Director [Andrew] McCabe later today to discuss that very thing — the morale at the FBI — as well as make an offer to go directly to the FBI if he feels that that’s necessary and appropriate.”

However, senior White House officials tell NBC News that while Trump is “weighing” a visit to the FBI building, the day is still being worked out.

The senior White House official said it’s unlikely it will happen this week.

It is not expected that Trump will discuss the Russia investigation during his visit, according to a New York Times report.

Comey’s dismissal has come as a shock to the political world after Trump’s sudden firing occurred Tuesday.

In a letter to FBI employees, Comey said he wouldn’t spend time thinking about why and how the president fired him, and told his former colleagues to do the same.

Comey called the bureau a “rock” for America, and said he hopes it will continue to uphold the Constitution.

“I have said to you before that, in times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence,” Comey wrote in his farewell letter. “What makes leaving the FBI hard is the nature and quality of its people, who together make it that rock for America.”