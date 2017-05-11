Trump No Longer Planning Trip to FBI: Officials

The White House has abandoned the idea of President Trump visiting FBI headquarters after being told he would not be greeted warmly, administration officials tell NBC News.

And FBI agents said that, while many of them voted for Trump, after the president unceremoniously fired a very popular director James Comey few were ready to meet him at the bureau with open arms.

“My sense is most FBI employees feel a loyalty to Comey,” one person who works at headquarters told NBC News. “And whether they agree or disagree with the way he handled the email case, like and respect him … Trump would not be well-received at headquarters.”

But early on Thursday, Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on CBS’ “This Morning” that Trump’s visit was “very likely,” and would happen “in the next few days.”

On Wednesday, Huckabee Sanders said, “the president will be meeting with Acting Director [Andrew] McCabe later today to discuss that very thing — the morale at the FBI — as well as make an offer to go directly to the FBI if he feels that that’s necessary and appropriate.”

Related: Did AG Sessions Violate His Recusal by Advising on Comey Firing?

Senior White House officials later walked that back slightly, telling NBC News that while Trump was “weighing” a visit to the FBI building, the details were still being worked out in the morning. By Thursday afternoon the plan had been completely nixed.

Comey’s dismissal on Tuesday came as a shock to the political world.

In a letter to FBI employees, Comey said he wouldn’t spend time thinking about why and how the president fired him, and told his former colleagues to do the same.

Comey called the bureau a “rock” for America, and said he hopes it will continue to uphold the Constitution.

“I have said to you before that, in times of turbulence, the American people should see the FBI as a rock of competence, honesty, and independence,” Comey wrote in his farewell letter. “What makes leaving the FBI hard is the nature and quality of its people, who together make it that rock for America.”