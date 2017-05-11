Texas Bill Could Deny Transgender Wrestler Title Defense

Mack Beggs celebrates after defeating winning the girls Class 6A 110-pound championship final Saturday at the Texas state wrestling championships in Cypress, Texas. Jason Fochtman / AP

Under NCAA rules, athletes transitioning from female to male are allowed to compete on men’s teams while taking testosterone, but can’t compete on women’s teams.

USA Wrestling in March adopted a rule that would require Beggs to wrestle as a male in their events. Beggs planned to compete in USA Wrestling events this spring, but he would return to the girls’ side of competition in Texas if the rules don’t change. Texas is one of seven states that require high school students to provide a birth certificate, proof of gender-reassignment surgery or documentation of hormone therapy, according to

UIL officials say killing the testing program limited their ability to police steroid use in competition. Beggs’ case is one they simply hadn’t imagined 10 years ago, said Leo Barnes, the UIL’s director of policy and compliance.

“The fairness and safety and competition issue that has been raised is one we think we need to have the authority to look at,” Barnes told lawmakers in a Senate hearing on the bill last month.

State Sen. Bob Hall, a Republican from Edgewood, said his bill isn’t aimed at disqualifying transgender students, but to give the UIL a tool in combating steroid use.

“This is for fairness and safety of the students,” said Hall, who filed the bill two weeks after Beggs won his state title.

State Sen. Sylvia Garcia, a Houston Democrat, was skeptical of that explanation.

“Isn’t the real intent of your bill to ban students who are undergoing steroid or other hormone treatment?” she asked. “On its face it seems to have everything to do with (Beggs).”

The bill has passed the Senate and now goes to the House for consideration before the Legislature adjourns May 29.

