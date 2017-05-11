Should a Wrongly Convicted Child Be Penalized for False Confession?

Escorted by two bailiffs, Tyler Edmonds, the teenager whose conviction in the murder of his brother-in-law was recently overturned by the Mississippi Supreme Court, leaves the Lowndes County Courthouse, May 25, 2007, after a $75,000 bond was set for him while he awaits a new trial, in Columbus, Mississippi. Matthew West / The Commercial Dispatch via AP

Four days after his confession, Edmonds made a second videotaped statement in which he said Fulgham had put him up to it, and that she’d shot him while he waited in her car. But prosecutors were not convinced. Neither was the 2004 jury that convicted him based on his videotaped statements and testimony from a medical examiner, later debunked, that Joey Fulgham’s bullet wounds were consistent with two people pulling the trigger at the same time.

‘I just decided, “I’m going to be OK”‘

At 15, Edmonds was sentenced to life in prison. He was the youngest inmate in Walnut Grove Youth Correctional Facility, a notoriously brutal privately run facility that has since been shut down. Kristi Fulgham, meanwhile, was convicted of murder in late 2007 and sentenced to life without parole. She continued to maintain that Edmonds took part in the murder.

Clay, meanwhile, liquidated all of her assets, including a home and 401(k), and borrowed from family to finance his appeals. She divorced, and faced the reality that she would not be able to raise her son through adolescence.

“You go to sleep every night wondering, ‘Is he getting beat up? Is he getting raped? Is he OK? Is he eating?'” Clay said. “It was a really bad time.”

Edmonds said he remains traumatized by the violence, from inmates and guards, at Walnut Grove. He said he stayed sane by writing poetry, reading books and letters from supporters and pursuing his appeals. “After a certain point, you have two choices: survive or not survive,” he said. “I just decided, ‘I’m going to be OK.'”

In 2007, the Mississippi Supreme Court threw out his conviction, saying the medical examiner’s testimony should not have been allowed. The following year, a new jury acquitted him.

He suddenly had to learn how to be an adult: working, paying bills, balancing a checkbook, driving, making friends, coming and going as he pleased. He feared crowded places and distrusted strangers. While many people in his hometown believed in him, he knew that some still wondered about his guilt.

He moved to Arizona, where he found work, but returned to deal with health problems. Back home, with financial support from friends, he opened a bar, then a tobacco shop. He realized that entrepreneurship helped his recovery, proving that he could make decisions on his own.

Edmonds moved to Florida in 2014. He runs a commercial embroidery business out of a house he shares with one of his longtime supporters.

He misses home, and visits often, but he says he’s better off away.

“The great thing here is people know me for who I am,” Edmonds said in Boynton Beach. “My friends know me as Tyler, not the 13-year-old who went to prison. And that’s for me an emotional freedom that I don’t think I’ll ever be allowed to feel in Mississippi.”

Cause and intent

In 2009, after Mississippi passed its compensation law, Edmonds filed a lawsuit seeking $158,333, which was denied by a judge who said his attempts to protect Kristi Fulgham violated a prohibition against payouts to those who “fabricate evidence to bring about their conviction.”

Edmonds appealed to the Mississippi Supreme Court. His lawyer, Jim Waide, argued that the phrase should be interpreted to mean that compensation should be denied to people who give untrue statements with the specific purpose to be found guilty. Edmonds, he said, had been manipulated, by his half-sister and by investigators, into making his confession, with the sole purpose being to protect a person he loved.

“He wasn’t intending to go to jail for life,” Waide told the Supreme Court in January. “That wasn’t why he gave the false confession.”

But state lawyers said Edmonds’ intent didn’t matter; the phrase, they argued, was written with precisely this sort of kind of case in mind. All the state had to do, they said, was show that the false confession caused his conviction.

“You can’t blame the state for using the same evidence you created to convict you,” Special Assistant Attorney General Wilson Minor told the justices.

Standing up

To Edmonds, compensation is a way to thank his mother, who sacrificed her financial future, and lost a husband, in order to give him the best defense possible.

It’s also a chance to make a point to the people who put him in prison.

“This is the only opportunity that I have to stand up for myself, you know, truly stand up for myself and say, ‘You are wrong. This is what you did to me. This is not OK,'” Edmonds said. “And that means a lot to me.”

During his most recent trip back home, Edmonds stopped in Biloxi, where he spoke to a conference of the Mississippi Public Defenders Association. It was his first time speaking to a live audience. The lawyers gave him a standing ovation.

Edmonds says he no longer feels embarrassed of what happened to him.

“I’m an adult now, and I can look back and say, ‘You were a kid. You did what probably nine out of 10 kids would have done at the time.’ And I can’t go and change anything that happened. So, no, I’m not ashamed of it. And would say that the only regret I have is…I wish that I would have been as brave then as I am now.”