Mormon Church Cuts Ties With Boy Scouts' Teen Programs

A Boy Scout patch commemorating the 100 year anniversary with the Mormon Church is displayed on a scout uniform at camp Maple Dell on July 31, 2015 outside Payson, Utah. George Frey / Getty Images

“The question becomes, what do you do with the boy scouts if they’ve already reached the pinnacle of the scouting organization?” Anderson told NBC News.

Still, the Mormon church — which has held a relationship with the Boy Scouts for more than 100 years — has a history of animosity toward the organization’s more progressive policies.

After the Scouts began admitting openly gay leaders in 2015 in the face of a lawsuit, the Mormon church issued a statement saying it was

“deeply troubled” by the decision and had requested to delay the vote.

While accepting gay Scouts was never an issue for church leaders, they called the admission of openly gay leaders “inconsistent with the doctrines of the church.”

“When the leadership of the church resumes its regular schedule of meetings in August, the century-long association with Scouting will need to be examined,” church officials wrote in a

statement.

A month later, the church issued a new statement saying it would continue its partnership with the Boy Scouts, but would “continue to evaluate and refine program options that better meet its global needs.” The religious institution has not opposed the group’s more recent admittance of transgender children or girls.

Boy Scouts of America Spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos said that, of the 330,000 scouts in the LDS Church, about 130,000 members between ages 14 and 18 could be leaving as a result of Thursday’s decision. Some will remain until they earn their Eagle Scout ranking, the highest attainable.

“As one of the nation’s largest and most prominent values-based youth development organizations, the Boy Scouts of America is deeply heartened by all of our religious partners’ ongoing commitment to Scouting,” Delimarkos told NBC News.