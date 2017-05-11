Marriage Proposal Adds Bells to Eurovision Song Contest

Jana Burceska of Macedonia performs ‘Dance Alone’ during the second semifinal of the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev, Ukraine, on Thursday night. Sergei Supinsky / AFP – Getty Images

While the contest has been running for almost 60 years, few of its winning performers have gone on to become stars — the notable exceptions are ABBA, which won for Sweden in 1974, and Céline Dion, who won in 1988 for Switzerland.

But the contest still dominates European culture during what’s come to be known as Eurovision Week. Newspapers, websites and social media closely scrutinize not just the contending songs, but also the performers’ backgrounds, likes and dislikes, and — especially — fashion choices.

The final will be telecast across Europe at 3 p.m. ET. Saturday. Eurovision, the European Broadcasting Union channel that runs the contest, said

viewers elsewhere can watch the final live on its YouTube channel.

Bookies generally made

Italy’s Francesco Gabbani the betting favorite Thursday night.