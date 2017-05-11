'Jordan Should Be Here': Edwards Family Says Feds Involved in Case

Roy Oliver Mugshot Parker County Jail

While police initially stated that the car full of teens was driving “aggressively towards the officer” prompting the shot, Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathon Haber quickly recanted that account after viewing officer worn body camera.

“The narrative would have been much different had not there been body cam footage,” Washington said Thursday. “We need to find out why he [Oliver] found it necessary to lie because that’s what he did,” he said.

In addition to the criminal charge, the Edwards family has also filed a federal wrongful-death civil suit against the officer, the police department, and the city.

The family is asking for transparency and are demanding that the district attorney release the names of all the other officers involved in Edward’s death, Merritt said. They want their son to be a catalyst “for change all over the nation,” he said.

“They understand his name means something to this community and that his name is going to change police brutality throughout the country,” Merritt said. “He will very much be a banner for everyone standing before you and everyone in the country,” he said.