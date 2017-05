MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia wants to celebrate their organization’s history and have fun in Savannah in July.

Thousands of scouts will be in town July 13th-16th to participate in QuestFest, a scavenger hunt of epic proportions.

Brianna Baldwin from Troop 60675 and Girl Scouts of Historic Georgia CEO Sue Else join 41NBC to talk more about it.

If you want more information, head to the QuestFest website.