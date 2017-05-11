Feds Halt New Drilling on Pipeline After Spill Into Ohio Wetland

A tape measure is used to help assess an spill by Rover Pipelines affecting approximately 500,000 square feet of wetlands on April 27, 2017 in Stark County, Ohio. File Ohio EPA

“We continue to work with the FERC and the OEPA to resolve any outstanding questions or concerns, and most importantly in a manner that ensures the complete remediation of the areas,” Energy Transfer Partners spokeswoman Alexis Daniel said in an email. “To ensure this happens, we have increased the manpower and the equipment in Stark County in order to facilitate a thorough clean-up effort.”

One resident along the route of the pipeline said the project is an eyesore and her property value dropped by more than $30,000, and the company doesn’t seem to care about spills.

Sherry Miller bought six-and-a-half acres of land in Carroll County, which borders Stark County, 18 years ago and she and her husband built a barn, house and garage there over the ensuing years. Now when she looks out her window, she sees cranes and bulldozers as the pipeline is built through and around her property thanks to eminent domain.

“All these spills they arrogantly toss off as nothing, they bother me,” Miller told NBC News in a phone interview. She added that her home’s appraisal has dropped $34,000 because of the pipeline. “I hope FERC shuts them down completely,” Miller said.