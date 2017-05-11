Far-Right Poster Girl Quits Politics … for Now

Marion Marechal-Le Pen BERTRAND LANGLOIS / AFP – Getty Images, file

In the run-up to this year’s election, Marine Le Pen dropped her last name from campaign handouts. She has also specifically targeted female voters and changed the party’s logo from a flame to a blue rose.

Marechal-Le Pen is seen as a leader of the traditionalist and Catholic party faction, which feels let down by her aunt’s efforts to bring the party more into the center.

Extremely popular in their heartland in the country’s southeast as well as among the young voters, some experts say Marechal-Le Pen’s departure may damage the party’s prospects at the ballot box in June.

But others say her departure will allow Le Pen to reunite her party and re-brand it in her image.

“It can be read both ways,” said Marta Lorimer, a researcher at London School of Economics European Institute. “It can be seen as abandoning the ship at a time when Le Pen is vulnerable to criticism or it might mean that the FN is more united as those on the right of the party have to silence their criticism, because they can’t see an alternative to Le Pen.”

Valérie Igounet, a historian who studies the extreme right, described Marechel-Le Pen as “the most popular woman in the party,” adding that her exit “could have consequences for the legislative elections in June.”

Marechal-Le Pen’s views are more in line with those of her grandfather, offering a different vision of what the FN should be.

“The FN is basically two parties living under the same umbrella,” said Rainbow Murray, an associate professor of French politics at Queen Mary University London. “Marion Marechel-Le Pen represents the old guard espousing more traditional Catholic values while [Marine] Le Pen has tried to pull the party more into the center.”

Ilohna Lahdelma, a researcher in European politics at the University of Oxford, agreed saying it gave Le Pen “another chance to redefine her party.”

However, experts agree that Marechal-Le Pen’s remains a threat for her aunt.

“Marion isn’t really going away, she is there waiting in the wings,” Murray said. “If Le Pen fails to build on her success …. in five or 10 years’ time she will be well-placed to make a comeback. She can wait for Le Pen to fall on her own sword.”