DHS Flooded With Bids to Build Border Drones

Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputy Dave Durbin carries a drone while demonstrating a search and rescue operation on August 14, 2015 in Dublin, California. Noah Berger / AP

There are also concerns about where the Border Patrol drones would operate. CBP’s authority extends past what most Americans think of when they hear the word “border,” said Jay Stanley, a senior policy analyst and policy expert at the American Civil Liberties Union.

CBP, the country’s largest federal law enforcement agency, has wide authority to stop and search vehicles within 100 miles of the any external boundary of the United States. Within 25 miles of a boundary, CBP officials may enter private property without a warrant as long as the property isn’t a dwelling.

According to the ACLU that includes coasts, and nearly two-thirds of American adults live in this zone.

Related:

ICE Deportation Officers Overburdened, Undertrained: Inspector General

The Border Patrol intends to use the drones “where there is a mission need, which extends to areas other than the southwest border” of the United States, Gabris said, offering the United States’ northern border as an example of where the drones could be used. She added the Border patrol will comply with all applicable U.S. government rules and regulations.

Obama-era regulations limit the storage of drone-derived data to 180 days.

“If they were going to be deployed on the border proper — what every American thinks of as the border when you say border — then the surveillance issues are much diminished,” Stanley said. “Once you get into areas where Americans work and live, the privacy problems escalate.”