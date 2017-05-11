Carter Page, Adviser Linked to Trump and Russia, Claims FBI, CIA Contacts

Carter Page, the energy industry consultant who was linked last year to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and was the subject of an FBI investigation, said Thursday night that he has consulted with the FBI and the CIA many times over the years.

Page was investigated last year under a secret intelligence court warrant as a possible foreign agent. He has also said the FBI interviewed him in March about alleged ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

Page reiterated Thursday night in interview on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” that there were no ties to Russia and that he has done nothing wrong.

Page indicated, without giving specifics, that had he been connected to Russia, the intelligence would have already known, because he has “consulted” with both the CIA and the FBI “numerous” times over the last few years.

Page said only that the agencies occasionally asked him for background on areas of interest, which he wouldn’t detail.

This past March on the same show, Page confirmed to Hayes that he’d met with Russia’s ambassador to the U.S. at last July’s Republican convention.

