AG Sessions Heading to Epicenter of U.S. Opioid Epidemic

Huntington Police Officer Alex Marshall searches the purse of a suspected prostitute on April 19. Brendan Smialowski / AFP – Getty Images file

“We are seeing an unprecedented rise in the overdose deaths related to opioids,” Dr. Rahul Gupta, commissioner of the state Health and Human Resources Department’s Bureau for Public Health, said in March when the grim statistics were released. “It seems we have not yet peaked.”

The rate of fatal drug overdoses in West Virginia was 41.5 cases per 100,000 in 2015, far outpacing second-place finisher New Hampshire, which had a fatal overdose rate of 34.3 per 100,000, and Kentucky, which was third with a rate of 29.9 per 100,000.