Activists Protesting Torture of Gay Men in Chechnya Detained

A protester holds a placard depicting Chechen president Ramzan Kadyrov with the label “murderer,” to denounce the anti-gay campaign launched in the Russian province of Chechnya, during a protest held in Paris, France on April 20, 2017. Ian Langsdon / EPA

LGBTQ activist Igor Yasin said five people were detained in the morning outside the Prosecutor General’s Office as they brought about 2 million signatures collected to protest the treatment of gay people in Chechnya in Russia’s south.

The New York-based civic group Avaaz, which helped collect the signatures worldwide, said in a statement that one of the people detained Thursday morning is an Italian activist. Avaaz’s campaign director, Bert Wander, described the detentions as a “blatant attempt by Russia to intimidate those standing up for gay people (which) will only draw more global attention to the horrors unfolding in Chechnya.”

President Vladimir Putin last week

assured the country’s human rights ombudswoman that he would speak with law enforcement officials about the reported torture of gay men. Tatyana Moskalkova, the ombudswoman, has asked for a taskforce to be formed to investigate the treatment of gays in this predominantly Muslim region.

