Wife of Pulse Gunman Loses Appeal, Will Stay in Jail

ORLANDO, Fla. — The wife of a man blamed for one of the worst mass shootings in recent U.S. history has lost her appeal to be released from jail.

A panel of the 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled last week that Noor Salman should remain in jail until her trial next March.

Salman is charged with obstruction and aiding and abetting her husband, Omar Mateen, who opened fire at the Pulse gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, last June. Forty-nine people were killed.

A magistrate judge in Oakland, California, said in March that Salman could be released from jail, but that decision was reversed by a federal judge in Orlando.

Salman appealed to the appellate panel, which said her release would pose an unacceptable risk of flight and danger to the community.

